Newton, NC – The Newton Elks Lodge #2042 will host their Annual Oyster Roast on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The Oyster Roast will be held at the Elks Lodge located at 625 West J Street in Newton, North Carolina.

The Annual Oyster Roast will have a menu consisting of steamed oysters, chicken, seafood, BBQ and all the fixings. Tickets for the event are $50 per person.

The lodge will open at 12 noon with food served from 1-5 PM. Along with all the delicious food, the Lodge will have two bars to serve all your favorite beverages. And, this year the Annual Oyster Roast will have live musical entertainment.

Love Bug Junkie and Southern Style will provide an entertaining afternoon of music while everyone is enjoying all the amazing food, sides, and beverages.

If you’re looking for that last-minute stocking stuffer or present for a family member or friend, a ticket to the Annual Newton Elks Lodge Oyster Roast is your answer.

Tickets are available at the Newton Lodge or call at (828)-464-1360. A limited number of tickets are available, so call or visit the Newton Elks Lodge. We look forward to seeing you at this Annual Oyster Roast for a afternoon of great food, beverages, music, and fellowship.