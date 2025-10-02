Hudson, NC – The Town of Hudson enthusiastically presents its 39th Dinner Theatre Production, the delightful screwball, laugh-a-minute fall comedy, “Dearly Departed.” Tickets are on sale and the cast and crew and choir list is released. Performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th, and Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 23rd, 24th and 25th with dinner served by BoxCar Grille at 6:30 PM nightly, followed by the show at 7:30 PM. The exception is the Sunday, October 19th show, which will be a 2:30 PM matinee, preceded by lunch at 1:30 PM.

Director Keith Smith says, “This is a hilarious, no holds barred romp of a comedy with everything from the sublime to the absurd. You have a real life Shakesperean actor playing a mechanic and a woman who has been married 5 times with 10 children, all named after famous people, who still holds out hope for true romance! When the Turpin family patriarch, Bud Turpin, passes, his dysfunctional family plans the funeral for the next three days. You WILL SEE someone you recognize from your own family! In the 39 dinner theatre shows I’ve directed, this is as funny as, or funnier than any of them! Your stomach muscles will ache from belly laughs and you’ll cry a river of laughter.”

Tickets are $37 for the show and the meal, $20 for the show only. Tickets may be acquired in one of three ways: go by the HUB Station Box Office, 145 Cedar Valley Road Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, call (828) 726-8871 anytime, or most conveniently, go on the HUB Station or Town of Hudson website and follow the link to tix.com. You will not be sorry that you did! The show is sponsored by McCreary Modern.

Joy of Life Singers Photo by Randy Bumgarner

Left to Right Back Row Men: Allen Norrod, Bradley Davis, Norm Sherwood, Rick McBurney

Left to Right Front Row Women: Mary Colby, Ali Franks, Delina Shackelford, Brooke Winebarger, Heather Drury

Not Pictured: Mary Bentley, Beverly Bigelow, David Bigelow, Cindy Dale, Jonathan Duncan, Tera Enloe, Sherrill German, Tammy Haigler, Bill Hall, Mike Haney, Cynthia Hauss, Barry Jarvis, Mary Lail, Marsha Marshall, Robert Marshall, Glen Neal, Tony Ruppard, Claire Story

Cast and Crew of Dearly Departed Photos by Randy Bumgarner

Left to Right Back Row: Bradley Davis, Keith Smith, Jim Engelman, Charlie Finkel, Carson Winebarger, Norm Sherwood

Left to Right Second Row from Back: Allen Norrod, Ken Thwing, David Ring, Joe Icard, Kevin Parrish, Brooke Winebarger, Ali Franks

Left to Right Second Row from Front: Tammy Williamson, Jess Stevens, Libby Ring, Bob Land, Rick McBurney, Heather Drury, Allie Colby, Mary Colby

Left to Right Front Row: Anne Wepner, Bethany Baumgardner-Kirby, Carolyn Icard, Delina Shackelford, Kirsten McBurney, Daniel McBurney

Not Pictured: Mary Bentley, Beverly Bigelow, David Bigelow, Larry Chapman, Cindy Dale, Willow Ducharme, Jonathan Duncan, Tera Enloe, Sherrill German, Tammy Haigler, Bill Hall, Mike Haney, Cynthia Hauss, Ann Hicks, Bill Hicks, Barry Jarvis, Jane Jonkhoff, John Jonkhoff, Kim Jordan, Keith Kirby, Mary Lail, Ron Lail, Marsha Marshall, Robert Marshall, Glen Neal, Tony Ruppard, Claire Story, Gary Warner, Olive the Chihuahua