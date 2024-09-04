NFL Action

The 2024 NFL season opens tonight (Thursday). Questions will start to be answered during Week One of the season.

Here are some of the questions I have heading into the season.

Will the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl? They could have made it last year. Let me remind you the Lions have never won a Super Bowl. They did win a NFL Championship in 1957. Look for them to contend again. They have spent the past four years building a talented roster and changing a culture. They have one of the bes play-caller-quarterback combos in the league with some of the top passing options at each position, one of the best offensive lines and a defense that is improved and ready to get them over the top.

Will Kyler Murray emerge as a star quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals? He has digressed since throwing for over 4,000 yards in his first two years in the league. I believe we will see more productivity as Murray will have a rejuvenated receiving group this season. Rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. is good enough to build a passing attack around, and Trey McBride is one of the best receiving tight ends in the game.

Will the Atlanta Falcons finally show some offense? I happen to believe they will finish with a top-five offense in 2024. Their offensive line was one of the best in the NFL last season according to Pro Football Weekly. Running back Bijan Robinson could be in for a big second season, and free agent signee Kirk Cousins will provide the Falcons with the best quarterback play they’ve seen in years.

Will the Chicago Bears make the playoffs? I believe they will be better with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams manning the quarterback position. Williams and the Bears will face the third-easiest schedule in the NFL. Their defense was a top-15 unit in multiple categories last season and could be even better this year.

Will Sam Darnold take advantage of one last chance? With rookie J.J. McCarthy out for the year, the former Panthers’ quarterback will start for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have a good offensive line, an experienced play-caller and excellent balance between pass and run game options. I think Darnold can have the best year of his career. I see 4,000 passing yards and more than 20 touchdowns.