I wonder why people now think Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is overrated? Just because his team lost in the Super Bowl? Let me point out that every playoff team loses their last game. And Mahomes easily has more Super Bowl victories than any active quarterback in the league.

I wonder what Saturday nights are like these days for college athletes now that many are making over 100,000 dollars a year now that paying athletes is legal?

I wonder if the Charlotte Hornets will ever be a factor in the NBA? It seems like they have rebuilding for decades now.

I wonder who will make a playoff appearance first? The Charlotte Hornets or the Carolina Panthers?

I wonder if guys my age ever thought the term “load management” would ever be a term within the NBA? Yes, multi-million dollar players regularly take games off to rest.

I wonder if baseball will ever get here? Seems like winter has been longer this year.

I wonder what’s up with UNC basketball? The Heels look like they may not make March Madness.

I wonder if Clemson can make some noise in the ACC Tournament this year? I think they will give Duke a battle. The Tigers already beat them once this season.

I wonder how UNC football coach, Bill Belichick (72) and his 24 year old girlfriend will enjoy life in Chapel Hill? What if she wants to party on Franklin Street?

I wonder how long LeBron will continue to play now that the Los Angeles Lakers got Luka Doncic in a trade? Those two could bring another NBA title to Los Angeles.

I wonder if you think the three point shot is killing NBA and college basketball? Critics say too many are taken and games are becoming boring.