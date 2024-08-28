It has become quite obvious that you cannot win in the NFL without a quality quarterback. That puts the position under a great amount of scrutiny which leads to questions.

Here are some of the quarterback questions I have prior to the upcoming NFL season.

Will not agreeing on a contract extension with Dak Prescott be an issue and/or a cloud that hangs over the Dallas Cowboys?

I think it could be a problem. I also feel Dallas will sign Prescott to a record contract even though he is not a top-five QB in the league and has failed miserably in postseason play. The Cowboys do not have a quality backup at the position and just recently agreed on a huge contract with star receiver CeeDee Lamb. Owner Jerry Jones will now concentrate on Prescott’s contract. He pretty much has to pay his quarterback. There is speculation that the contract might surpass the $60 million dollar barrier.

How about the question of Daniel Jones? It seems like this one is out there annually for the New York Giants. Will the former first round draft selection finally show he can be this franchise’s quarterback?

Numerous reports out of training camp suggest that he may not be the starter for long for the Giants. Jones has not produced and is often injured.

Will rookie Jayden Daniels survive the season for the Washington Commanders?

Daniels didn’t play much in the preseason, but he looked special when on the field. What has not looked so special is the team’s offensive line. That could be bad news as Daniels took physical risks to make plays happen in college, and he looks like he’s not going to change that style anytime soon. That puts a lot of pressure on the Commanders’ offensive line.

We will see how this plays out.

Do the Chicago Bears finally have a quarterback. This year’s signalcaller is Caleb Williams. The first pick in the 2024 draft is beIng compared to Patrick Mahomes.

I caution those comparators to slow down. Again, it has been decades since the Bears had an above average quarterback.

Lastly, can Jared Goff gain some respect? I have enjoyed what Goff has become in Detroit for the Lions. He has been everything the team could want from a quarterback and a leader. The Lions are a true Super Bowl contender. It was priceless last season watching Goff and Lions knock the Los Angeles Rams out of the playoffs, just a few years removed from the Rams trading him to Detroit even though Goff took the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Oh, I have one more question. Can Bryce Young improve off of his rookie season last year for the Panthers?

More on that later.