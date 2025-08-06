Hiddenite, NC – Local favorites The Night Move Band will perform on Saturday, August 9th at Alexander County Courthouse Park (101 West Main Ave., Taylorsville, NC) at 7pm, Rain or Shine!

The Night Move band is composed of five accomplished musicians, each with over 25 years of experience! Band members include Bob Bunch, Drummer From Statesville; Larry Arndt, Lead Guitar From Claremont; Phil Witherspoon, Lead Vocalist From Taylorsville; Randy Taylor, Bass Guitar/Vocals From Hickory; and Vincent (Vinny) Virgintino, Keyboards/Vocals From Statesville.

The Night Move Band is known for its skillful performances of all-time favorite songs from the bands such as The Temptations, Kool & The Gang, Delbert McClinton, The Tams, Wilson Pickett and more! The Summer on the Square concerts are always free and open to the public. Food trucks will be onsite.

For more info call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org.