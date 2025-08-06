Valdese, NC – Waldensian Festival weekend begins Friday, August 8th with a classic car cruise-in, food trucks and a live performance by beach band sensation, THE EMBERS!

Main Street will begin closing at 5:00 pm and the concert will kick off at 7:00pm!

Festival Saturday will consist of:

-LPDA Regional Bocce Tournament

– Waldensian Footrace

-Over 160 Craft & Food Vendors on Main Street

-RSAF Open Art Competition & Artist Demo

-Outdoor Drama “From This Day Forward”

-FREE Kid Zone- Bouncy Houses & Waterslides

– Museum Tours: Piedmont & Western Railroad Open House, Waldensian Heritage Museum, and Waldensian Trail of Faith

-Live Entertainment at Main Stage throughout the day

The fun on Main Street begins at 9:00am, but please see the event schedule for a more detailed timeline of the day’s festivities!

Schedule of Events:

Friday – Aug. 8

5pm: Main Street Closes

5:30pm Cruise In

6:45pm: Opening Ceremony

*National Anthem

*Sponsor Give-A-Ways

7pm: THE EMBERS

Saturday – Aug. 9

8am: Waldensian Footrace – Rec Dept

8am: LPDA Regional Bocce Tournament

9am: FREE Kidz Zone Opens

Bouncy Houses, Obstacle Courses, Watersides

9am: Information Booth Opens & T-Shirt Sales

9am: Chainsaw Artist @ Farris Insurance

9am: Food/Art/Craft Vendors on Main Street

9am: P&W Railroad Club Open House

9am: RSAF Open Art Competition

9am: Artist Demonstration & Sale

9am: Mr. Pokeeto – Clowning around since 1972

10am: Waldensian Heritage Museum & Soutisso Tasting (Traditional Waldensian Sausage)

10:30am: OCP – Outdoor Drama Preview

11am: Live Music: Syncro-Tonic Swag

1pm: Tumblemania Gymnastics & Elite Storm

2pm: Dance Tyme Dancers

3-5pm: Live Music: Lost Wages

8pm: Outdoor Drama

We can’t wait to celebrate with you in downtown Valdese! For more information please visit https://www.visitvaldese.com/events/waldensian-festival/ or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.