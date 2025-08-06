Valdese, NC – Waldensian Festival weekend begins Friday, August 8th with a classic car cruise-in, food trucks and a live performance by beach band sensation, THE EMBERS!
Main Street will begin closing at 5:00 pm and the concert will kick off at 7:00pm!
Festival Saturday will consist of:
-LPDA Regional Bocce Tournament
– Waldensian Footrace
-Over 160 Craft & Food Vendors on Main Street
-RSAF Open Art Competition & Artist Demo
-Outdoor Drama “From This Day Forward”
-FREE Kid Zone- Bouncy Houses & Waterslides
– Museum Tours: Piedmont & Western Railroad Open House, Waldensian Heritage Museum, and Waldensian Trail of Faith
-Live Entertainment at Main Stage throughout the day
The fun on Main Street begins at 9:00am, but please see the event schedule for a more detailed timeline of the day’s festivities!
Schedule of Events:
Friday – Aug. 8
5pm: Main Street Closes
5:30pm Cruise In
6:45pm: Opening Ceremony
*National Anthem
*Sponsor Give-A-Ways
7pm: THE EMBERS
Saturday – Aug. 9
8am: Waldensian Footrace – Rec Dept
8am: LPDA Regional Bocce Tournament
9am: FREE Kidz Zone Opens
Bouncy Houses, Obstacle Courses, Watersides
9am: Information Booth Opens & T-Shirt Sales
9am: Chainsaw Artist @ Farris Insurance
9am: Food/Art/Craft Vendors on Main Street
9am: P&W Railroad Club Open House
9am: RSAF Open Art Competition
9am: Artist Demonstration & Sale
9am: Mr. Pokeeto – Clowning around since 1972
10am: Waldensian Heritage Museum & Soutisso Tasting (Traditional Waldensian Sausage)
10:30am: OCP – Outdoor Drama Preview
11am: Live Music: Syncro-Tonic Swag
1pm: Tumblemania Gymnastics & Elite Storm
2pm: Dance Tyme Dancers
3-5pm: Live Music: Lost Wages
8pm: Outdoor Drama
We can’t wait to celebrate with you in downtown Valdese! For more information please visit https://www.visitvaldese.com/events/waldensian-festival/ or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.