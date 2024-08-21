Conover, NC – The City of Conover is excited to partner with the Norman B. Coley Foundation to host NormFest at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater on August 23, beginning at 6pm. The evening will feature The Lucky Clover, Lobster Dogs, and JB’s Rolling Bistro food trucks. Anna’s Sweet Treats and Kona Ice will be there to satisfy your sugar craving, and 1877 Pub and Grub will be serving beer to benefit The Norman B. Coley Foundation.

The evening will begin at 6pm with the Big Fun Band, followed by the Party Parrot Band, a Jimmy Buffet Tribute and the Spazmatics will finish out the night with a flashback to the 80’s! The firework show will kick off at 10:30pm.

This event is free to the public. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a great night of entertainment. The City of Conover urges concertgoers to explore the numerous small businesses throughout town prior to heading to the amphitheater!

Norman B. Coley Amphitheater is located at 361 5th Ave SE, Conover, NC 28613. For further information follow us on social media!