Valdese, NC – Valdese gets ready for a night of country music as Darrell Harwood returns in a long awaited FFN performance on Friday, August 23rd! As the 2024 FFN season draws to a close, Darrell Harwood will be performing in the second to last show of the season, which has run from May 17th until the season finale to be held August 30th. Come out to Temple Field behind the Old Rock School, bring a friend and a chair, and enjoy the FREE night of community fun! FFN concerts last from 7-10:00 P.M. and are generously sponsored by our 2024 Season Supporters: Bimbo Bakeries, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Mr. B’s Fun Foods, Catawba Valley Healthcare, and Mountain Burrito. Thank you for supporting another great season!

“Who is Darrell Harwood? A hard working common man? A natural born entertainer? Darrell Harwood is both. Darrell was born and raised in the small town of China Grove, North Carolina and was already working as an electrician before graduating South Rowan High School. As for “hard working,” Darrell’s drive and determination earned him a job with Carolina Products, Inc. where he quickly became Lead Production Manager. This same drive and determination carried over to his love of entertaining. He is considered by many to be a very talented and valued member of the community. Darrell’s life as a successful entertainer and singer is out shined only by his first love: being a husband and father. He married his wife Karen in 1996, and they share the joy of their two daughters, Tayler and Sarrah. Nothing is more important to Darrell than his family. The “show biz bug” bit Darrell early. In the ’70s, his father played in a local band he called the “Cool Water Band” and had an entertainment company that booked local dates. Occasionally, Darrell would go out with his dad and get up and sing a couple of songs. Soon Darrell’s performances created a buzz and people started booking him for private shows. He grew more comfortable performing, and bands began to approach him. A bittersweet twist of fate eventually brought Darrell to where he is today.” (From https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/lineup/darrell-harwood/)

Concessions will be offered for purchase courtesy of Rock School Arts Foundation. Enjoy ice cream, nachos, popcorn, candy, cold drinks, and more as you support the local art scene. RSAF features different artists in the Rock School galleries throughout the year, in addition to a full event calendar including workshops, kid’s camps, Open Art Competition, and the Plein Air Festival. Concert attendees also have the option to enjoy the 50/50 raffle, dancing, lawn games, and exploring the downtown district, just a short walk away from Temple Field.

For more information on Valdese events, please go to visitvaldes.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.