Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest 2026 is now accepting applications for Arts and Crafts, Commercial, Kids-Fest, Food and Nonprofit vendors. Celebrating its 39th year, this annual festival will be held October 9, 10 and 11, 2026 in Downtown Hickory NC. With estimated attendance of 60,000 for the three day event, the potential for sales is extremely high!

Hickory’s Oktoberfest is an outdoor festival held annually on the second weekend in October. It features three stages of live entertainment ranging from traditional polka to rock & roll, beer gardens, an arts and crafts show, and hundreds of food and commercial vendors.

Applications and guidelines for all vendors are available on line at https://downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/vendors/. Applications received after July 15 will be subject to a $100.00 late fee. No applications will be taken after August 15, 2026. Food vendors are priced by space needed.

Oktoberfest’s Arts and Crafts area includes paintings, sculpture, pottery, handmade swings, candles, jewelry, photography and more. Booth spaces are 10 x 10 and limited to one craftsperson per booth. Booth fees are $300.00 with electricity available. Applications and guidelines are available on line at https://downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/vendors/.

Commercial spaces are $400.00 for a 10 x 10 booth. This is a great area to showcase your business!

The Kids-Fest area is also taking applications. The fee is $300.00 for a 10 x 10 space. Have fun!

Nonprofit organizations’ spaces are $150.00 for a 10 x 10 space. Let people know who you are and what you represent.

For more information on Oktoberfest 2026, applications and guidelines or sponsorship information please call 828 322 1121 or visit the website www.hickoryoktoberfest.com and click on vendor applications or email info@downtownhickory.com.