Statesville, NC – Horizon Church, located at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville is seeking food and craft vendors who may wish to rent booth space at their Annual Independence Celebration on Friday, July 3rd, 2026 from 7:00 – 10:00 pm. Space is limited and rental (Non-Food) is $30. Businesses and vendors wishing to reserve space may contact Tony Smith at (704) 873-5250 or ncmusicman61@yahoo.com to receive booth participation forms and additional information.

This Independence Celebration is a free annual event the church hosts for the community, and coincides with the City of Statesville Fireworks Celebration, which launches from the Statesville Soccer Complex located behind the church.

Horizon Church is a non-denominational church located at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, NC. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:00 am each week. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music, and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999; and Jason Bost is co-pastor. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net and the phone number is (704) 873-5250.