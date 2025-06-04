Valdese, NC – Summer is almost here – and that means the annual outdoor drama From This Day Forward opens soon! This marks the 58th consecutive year of Old Colony Player’s flagship production. The story of the drama tells the history of the founding of Valdese by the Waldensian people. The Waldensians are a pre-reformation reformed sect of Christianity. They believed in the priesthood of all believers, translating the scripture into the “common” languages and encouraging education so that all people could read the Bible for themselves. A simple people, they were dedicated to taking care of the poor and obtaining justice for the oppressed. The Waldensian community was excommunicated by the Catholic Church in 1184 at the Synod of Verona. Pope Innocent the 3rd went even further in 1215 – declaring all Waldensians heretics. Forced to renounce their religious stances or flee, the small community of believers sought refuge in the Cottian Alps, where life was somewhat protected by the rugged landscape and isolation. Even so, the Waldenses were heavily persecuted by both the Catholic Church and the reigning monarchs throughout the region. In a series of massacres in 1655, thousands of Waldensians were murdered for their faith. The backdrop to our story begins 30 years after the massacre.

The 2025 production is under the direction of Jordan Randall. Jordan has been involved in From This Day Forward for years as a performer and fight choreographer, but it is his first year at the helm as director. He is assisted by musical director, Brooke Bell, dance choreographer, Dallas McKinney, fight choreographer, Hunter Curtiss, fight captain, Cora Hatley, technical director, Ken Davis, costumer, Shannon Hatley, stage manager, Donnie Banks, sound technician, Curtis Coleman, and assistant stage manager, Victoria Duck.

The cast includes Leslie Neff as Widow Gaydou, Ansley Calloway as Michelle/Netta, Asia Calloway as Miss Van Gogh, Bethany Thompson as Duchess/Mr. Pascal, Kayleigh Huffman as Private Joubert/Lydia, Thomas Crosby as Emmanuel/Louis XIV/Mr. Garrou, Becky Caswell as Mama, Kaylin Pope as Court Page/Joe, Alexis Bryant as Catherine/Anna, Donnie Banks as Captain Michaud/Hugh, Joshua Lewis as Private Gagnon/Henri, Jeff Hatley as Cpl. Boucher/Mr. Hauss, Sierra Johnson as Gustine, CJ Walker as John Rostan/Enrico, Chris Morrow as Captain Gabriel/Dr. Tron/John Long, Cora Hatley as Louis Pons/Jean Bounous/Mr. Micol, Kaleigha Sitthiphanh as Fred, Ella May as Margarite, and Donna Bartley as Ethel.

Executive Director of Old Colony Players, Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta states, “One of our main goals in 2025 is to encourage the residents of Burke and surrounding counties to come see the production for the first time – or to see it again. The production changes every year – so it has new/different music, dances, and fight choreography”. As a special incentive to residents of Burke and surrounding counties we are running a ticket special from June 9-23. Enter the code BURKE on the ticket page https://www.oldcolonyplayers.com and buy one ticket – get one free! The production runs Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 pm beginning July 11 and running through August 9. For additional information reach out to Old Colony Players at 434-522-1150.