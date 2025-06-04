Hudson, NC – Say Goodnight, Gracie, a one man play about George Burns and Gracie Allen, will be presented as dinner theatre in the Town of Hudson, at the HUB Station Arts Center, for one weekend only, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th. The Thursday through Saturday shows begin with dinner served at 6:30 PM with the show to follow at 7:30 PM. The Sunday performance is a matinee with lunch at 1:30 PM, followed by the show at 2:30 PM. The meal is catered by Dan’l Boone Inn and will consist of fried chicken, country ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, stewed apples, biscuits, strawberry shortcake and iced tea.

Say Goodnight, Gracie relates the life of the famous performer, George Burns, and his partnership with the love of his life, his wife, Gracie Allen. Mr. Burns tells of his childhood, his subsequent partnership on stage and in life with Gracie Allen, their time in Vaudeville, then on radio and television. It concludes with George’s cinematic career. George lived to be a hundred and the entire content of the show is related by George to God.

Playing George Burns is experienced veteran actor, David Ring. David, originally from North Carolina, has returned after many years in theatre in New York, Raleigh and other locales. Some will remember him as Father Tim in Hudson’s production of the Bob Inman/Jan Karon show, “Welcome to Mitford.”

Tickets may be acquired in one of three ways. Go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson on Tuesdays or Thursdays, call (828) 726-8871 anytime, or most conveniently, go online to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com. Tickets are $37 for dinner and the show, $20 for the show only.

Photo: David Ring by Matt Pedraza.