Hickory – Olde Hickory Brewery was awarded a gold for Forest Hills Barleywine Ale and bronze for their Imperial Stout in the 2026 World Beer Cup, the most prestigious beer competition in the world.

The award ceremony took place on April 22, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia where awards were given in 114 style categories and five cider categories.

Olde Hickory Brewery was awarded a gold award in the Old Ale, Strong Ale or Aged beer style category for its Forest Hills, which is a barleywine ale aged in Australian sparkling wine barrels. OHB also won a bronze award in the American-Style Imperial Stout beer style category for its Imperial Stout brewed with honey. Olde Hickory Brewery, located in Hickory, NC, specializes in handcrafted ales and lagers. Their beers are brewed using only select grains, robust hops and cultured yeast, with no additives or preservatives.

Steven Lyerly, head brewer at Olde Hickory Brewery said, “We are very honored and proud of our World Beer Cup awards for 2026. We have a passion for Barleywines and Imperial Stouts. Cheers!”

World Beer Cup, better known as the “Olympics of Beer Competitions,” recognizes the best in brewing from all over the world. This year, a group of 255 discerning beer judges, hailing from 37 countries, carefully evaluated 8,166 entries from 1,644 breweries across 50 countries. Established by the Brewers Association in 1996, the World Beer Cup Competition continues its legacy annually, representing the international brewing elite and celebrating producer craftsmanship. For additional information, visit the World Beer Cup website.