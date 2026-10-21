Hudson, NC – The Hudson Dinner Theatre Production of the Lerner and Loewe classic Broadway musical, Camelot continues this weekend: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, with dinner served at 6:30 PM, with the show to follow at 7:30 PM. The performances will take place in the HUB Station and Arts Center Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

Camelot is set in Merry Olde England in a time of magic, 1000 years ago, as King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, Sir Lancelot and Merlyn the Magician tread the earth. It is a time of the Sword Excalibur, the Round Table and the quest for good, order and justice.

Director Keith Smith says, “This show has everything: the classic songs of Lerner and Loewe, pageantry, pathos, humor, drama, tension, intrigue, romance, a literal castle of a set and lavish costumes. It is fraught with human nature and fragility as past mistakes and forbidden love threaten the foundation of idealism sought by King Arthur. Just when it seems that this good new order is crumbling, a ray of hope for the future shines through in a 14 year old boy. I am very proud of our actors, crew and staff and you owe it to yourself to see and hear this show.”

Tickets are $37 for the show and meal and $20 for the show only. Many good seats remain and may be obtained in one of three ways: call (828) 726-8871 anytime, go by the HUB Box Office on Tuesday or Thursday or go on the HUB Station website and follow the link to tix.com.