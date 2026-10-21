Taylorsville, NC – A brand new concert will be performed for our community in the Studio3 Auditorium on Sunday, November 1st at 3:00 p.m.

For the first time ever, the 60 adult singers of the Studio3 Chorale will enthusiastically present a concert of the most requested favorites from past years. Music lovers will especially appreciate the superior acoustics of the Studio3 auditorium, which requires no amplification. Pure, natural, brilliant sound will fill the space with inspiring songs by composers such as Elaine Hagenberg, Moses Hogan, Randall Stroope, and more.

The Studio3 auditorium, surrounded by the glorious stained glass of the historic 100-year-old Methodist church, provides an intimate and warm setting for this beautiful music. Piano accompaniment by Bernadette Watts will be played on the magnificent Kawai grand piano, a gift to Studio3. Led by the capable duo of Conductor Jordan Dagenhart and Associate Conductor and accompanist Bernadette Watts, the Chorale has developed quite a following. If you have never heard this dynamic group in concert, you are in for quite an experience.

Concert seating is limited to 130 people. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so order now.

Admission is $12 per person. To purchase tickets online, visit www.Studio3nc.com and click on the link for the Chorale Fall Favorites Concert page.

The Concert starts at 3:00 p.m. Come early for refreshments. We look forward to seeing you there!

Studio 3 Auditorium is located at 54 E. Main Ave, Taylorsiville, NC 28681.