Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre is thrilled to bring Charles Dickens’ holiday classic A Christmas Carol to life like never before. This special one-man performance by William “Bill” Morgan promises to captivate audiences with his portrayal of all the iconic characters, from Ebenezer Scrooge to the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Opening next Thursday, Dec. 5, this production is sure to be a holiday highlight. This project is supported by a grant from Arts Culture Catawba.

Performances will take place on Dec. 5, 6, 7 and 8. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will be held at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. This fresh take on the beloved tale is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit with the whole family.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

Experience this unique performance of A Christmas Carol and celebrate the season in style. For more information, visit thegreenroomtheatre.org or call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba. Image Credit- John David Brown III.