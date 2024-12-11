Holy shite! We are literally down to the 12 Days of Christmas! Hope you’ve already obtained and have your partridge in a pear tree at the ready. Query- once acquired and during pre-gift phase, how does one keep said bird in said fruit tree? Why the ever-ready southern solution to all challenges- duct tape! Get that sucker strapped up in there and then make sure all the other “12 days of” fowl are rush-order arriving from Amazon.

No pressure. No rush. You’ve still got (only) 12 days left… that is if you’re reading this on its date of publication. If not, well then, you’ve got considerably less and might want to kick it around a bit.

Isn’t that’s what it’s all about- shopping? Hey- shop ‘til you drop. CONSUME! CONSUME! CONSUME! Fuel that ever-growing commercialized monster that we pass off as a holiday. Tis the season to be buying! Lots of overindulgent excessive s*** that no one really needs, and few actually want.

And, whilst you’re out and about. If you don’t find that passable err… perfect gift. You can always add to your eclectic collection of holiday lawn décor. Till it looks like an ugly X-mas sweater vomited on your front lawn.

Santa, in a leather jacket, on a motorcycle, on the roof. Above a 12 ft Grich towering over a minuscule nativity scene on the lawn. Next to a dancing T-rex and posturing pig with Santa hats. All presided over by a 30-foot inflatable reindeer (actually saw this mess- I s*** you not… Jesus wept).

Speaking of the purported man of the hour. Can we all stop pretending to be self-righteously offended when the “Christ” is taken out of X-mas (oops just did that)? Look around, take a reality check- now-a-days there is no Christ in it… if there ever was post Galilee circa 1 B.C.

Don’t believe me? Well next time you’re store-side take a good look around. No, seriously, really look beyond all the pretty lights, plastic pre-lit pines and assorted holiday BS and tell me how much “Christ” you see out there. I shop online, so I wouldn’t know. But I’m certain it’s not a hell of a lot.

Oh my goodieness, now your pompous religious liberties and paper-thin beliefs have become offended. Because you sincerely believe you know, remember and celebrate the true “reason for the season”. And so, at your place of residence, you actually do celebrate his birthday?

How? Do you bake a friggin cake (angel food I’d imagine), with like a bazillion candles and sing Silent Night? (That actually sounds like a fun tradition). Do you place a gift for the kids under the tree from Jesus? The box is empty because you can’t buy, barter or see everlasting life.

When? Do you consider it an Oh so Holy Night because you casually mentioned Him in prayer. Or maybe you told your kids the original Christmas story. Before they settled in to watch the latest batch of holiday nonsense- Jack Black as Santa/Satan anyone?

Disclaiming and digressing… a bit. For those of you who truly do make the effort to include, incorporate and invite the birthday boy into your hearth and home this time of year. Kudos and sincere praise and accolades to you and yours.

As for the rest… Stop lying to your self-righteousness selves. If it makes you feel better, just consider the “X” in Xmas a fallen over cross (he is risen?) and because t-mas sounds stupid.

Besides regardless of what you do, it is inevitably overshadowed. By the jolly fat man and all the unnecessary loot under your dark blue, pre-lit, fiber optic, smart phone app activated, synthetic pine. Oh, and let us not forget the countless hours of shopping that got you there.

Through self-indulgence, not only have we omitted “Christ” from Christmas but the “mas” as well. One sales receipt at a time.

Forgotten religious reference aside, the holiday spirit itself has been lost in consumption. Simple joy and that warm fuzzy feeling forgotten in self-important expectancy. We’re all aware as each year we- Make it bigger, make it brighter, make it last longer. In hopes of resurrecting true holiday cheer. Perhaps instead we should- Make it smaller, make it shorter, make it mean something. You can’t buy happiness, only experience it.

I welcome almost all questions, comments via Focus, or E-mail me at [email protected]. Hope to hear from ya, until then try and stay focused! See ya.