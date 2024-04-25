Hickory – Do you know a teen interested in getting involved in the community? The Hickory Youth Council is currently recruiting new members for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Hickory Youth Council is a vibrant group of 30 high school students who represent the youth of Hickory and provide input to the Hickory City Council on youth issues.

Youth Council members also learn about local government, represent the youth voice on other city boards and commissions, participate in community service projects, and hold events that build leadership skills for themselves and their peers.

“The Hickory Youth Council has allowed me to work with other teenagers around the city to help create an environment that does not only appeal to adults, but also to adolescents,” said Lauren Ly, chair of the Hickory Youth Council. “To me, the Hickory Youth Council represents togetherness as we strive to bring people of all ages and different backgrounds together.”

The Youth Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. at various City facilities or community locations between August and May.

Rising 9th through 12th graders living within the City of Hickory’s corporate limits or extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) are eligible to apply to serve on the Youth Council. Applications are available online at www.hickorync.gov/youthcouncil and are due by Friday, May 31.

For more information, please contact staff liaison Sam Abernethy at 828-323-7558 or via email at [email protected].