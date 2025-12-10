Hickory – Photographers are invited to enter Full Circle Arts’ next competition/exhibition Wild Metropolis.

Art is due at the FCA Gallery December 18–20. The show will be on display January 8-31, 2026.

The theme is “Wild Metropolis: Exploring nature’s place in urban spaces”. FCA is asking photographers what comes to mind when they think of Wild and Metropolis together. Their interpretation.

Prizes will be ribbons, first, second, third, and honorable mentions, plus a people’s choice certificate. The judge for Wild Metropolis is Randy Knauf, a photographer for 49 years. He has been a member of the Catawba Valley Camera Club (CVCC) since 2014 and was chosen photographer of the year in CVCC for three of the past five years. His professional experience includes shooting for magazines, newspapers and commercial events.

FCA is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursdays and Fridays, 10:00am to 4:00pm, and Saturdays, 10:00am to 2:00pm. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at www.fullcirclearts.org. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, email gallery@fullcirclearts.org, or call 828-322-7545.