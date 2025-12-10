Hickory – On Dec. 14 at 5:30 pm on the Square in downtown Hickory, Indivisible Citizens of Catawba Valley, or ICCV, in partnership with area organizations, including businesses, nonprofit organizations, and faith communities will host a nonpartisan, non-denominational, and family-friendly “Vigil for Peace.”

“While the idea for this event came from the ICCV membership, it’s been gratifying to see how many organizations across the community are partnering with us to put on a meaningful event that demonstrates the depth of concern and compassion around reducing violence.”

Organizer Jane Everson of Hickory said, “This vigil will provide the opportunity for community members to share their experiences about violence in their lives and to join together to witness the power of community in addressing violence.

“We know the power of sharing pain and the healing power of community,” Everson added, “and we have planned a program we hope will be meaningful to all who have experienced violence personally or witnessed the impact of violence on a family member, friend, or colleague.”

The vigil will include remarks from Deb Johnson, Rev. Susan Kelly Smith, and Rabbi Dennis Jones. It will include candle-lighting and music. All are welcome, especially those who have experienced violence, witnessed violence, and/or are concerned about violence in our community.

Dec. 14 is the 13th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT., where a lone gunman killed 20 children and six adult staff members.

ICCV is a non-partisan grassroots organization working to uphold the U.S. Constitution strengthen our democracy, and through its mutual-aid efforts help provide for “the least of these.”