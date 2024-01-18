Hickory – Get ready to kick off the first Science After Dark event of 2024! Join us February 9th for Laser Floyd with three showtimes!

6:30 PM The Wall

7:30 PM Dark side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Edition

8:30 PM The Wall

Beer and wine are available for a donation.

Tickets must be purchased in advance to secure your spot.

Members: $5.50

Nonmembers: $7.50

Catawba Science Center is located on the SALT Block at 243 3rd Ave NE Hickory, NC 28601. To purchase tickets online, please visit: catawbascience.org.