Hickory – Bring your furry valentine to Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park on Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for lots of puppy love! There will be opportunities for pictures & socializing with all of our furry friends. This free event is brought to you by the City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism and is open to all dog lovers.

For more information contact, Lisa Miller at [email protected] or 828-328-3997.

Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park is located at 1560 4th Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602