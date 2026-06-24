Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., will conclude its spring season with a performance by Pretty Little Goat on Friday, June 26. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

“It’s a silly band name, but these guys and gals are serious about string band music,” said Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair.

Pretty Little Goat represents grassroots mountain music at its finest. Formed in 2013 through a shared love for the deep musical traditions of Western North Carolina, the band quickly earned recognition by winning regional string band competitions and captivating audiences with its energetic old‑time sound. Over time, the group has shaped a distinctive style rooted in local heritage yet infused with original creativity inspired by the mountains they call home.

The band is also committed to fostering the next generation of Appalachian musicians. Members serve as active leaders in the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program and frequently partner with music camps, schools, and youth organizations to spark a lifelong love of traditional music. Their work reflects a core belief that old‑time music is a living, evolving art form meant to be shared, celebrated, and carried forward.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series highlights well‑crafted live music by bringing original artists to The Sails on the Square. The series, a Bob Sinclair Music production, features national and international touring acts and is made possible through generous support from presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc., as well as Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available on Union Square, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of nearby bars and restaurants offer convenient food and beverage options. ABC‑permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, surrounding sidewalks, and other public areas within the district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the district. For additional guidelines and a detailed map of the social district, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

After a pause during the hottest summer months, the Sails Original Music Series will return in September with a fresh lineup of free concerts.

To learn more about the series and see the upcoming schedule, visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.