Claremont, NC – Prysmian North America, the leading provider of solutions for energy and digital connections, today announced a major expansion of its existing Claremont facility that will add more than 385 new jobs and represent an investment exceeding $1 billion — the largest manufacturing project in Catawba County history. The expansion, which includes a new glass manufacturing facility, additional cable production capacity, and an expanded research and development center, is expected to be complete by 2030.

Prysmian, the Milan-headquartered parent company of Prysmian North America, is the world’s largest manufacturer of cables and systems for energy and telecommunications. The company employs more than 34,000 people across 50 countries and serves customers across broadband infrastructure, power transmission, and advanced communications markets. The Claremont facility — one of the company’s flagship North American production sites — has been a cornerstone of Catawba County’s advanced manufacturing economy for decades, producing the fiber optic cable that underpins broadband expansion, 5G and 6G networks, and the high-capacity digital infrastructure driving demand for connectivity nationwide.

The announced expansion will add approximately 900,000 square feet to the existing campus, including a new glass factory that will vertically integrate the facility’s fiber production capabilities, a significant expansion of cable manufacturing operations, and new R&D facilities that will strengthen the site’s role as a center of technical innovation within the Prysmian footprint. The company will hold a groundbreaking for the Claremont expansion in mid-September.

“The $1 billion investment we are making in Claremont reaffirms our commitment not only to the local community but also to supporting advanced digital solutions throughout the United States,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO, Prysmian North America. “Prysmian is one of just three domestic manufacturers of fiber and optical cables, so the products developed at Claremont are vitally important to enact transformational capacity growth.”

“This is a historic day for Catawba County,” said Randy Isenhower, Chair of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. “No single manufacturing project in our county’s history has approached this scale — in jobs, in investment, or in long-term economic impact. Prysmian’s commitment to Claremont and to our region is a powerful statement about the strength of what we have built here together, and we are proud to stand behind their continued growth.”

“An investment of this magnitude is genuinely transformational for a community like Claremont,” said Shawn R. Brown, Mayor of the City of Claremont. “When a company of Prysmian’s stature commits to creating hundreds of new jobs and investing more than a billion dollars right here, it changes what is possible for our residents, our families, and our future. Having lived in Claremont my entire life, I have personally seen the growth in the fiber optic and telecom industry firsthand, and I’m personally grateful for the continued investment that Prysmian is making here. We are deeply proud and incredibly excited about what this means for our city. Prysmian is truly a cornerstone of industry in the City of Claremont.”

“This announcement is further confirmation Catawba County is the preeminent location in the United States for communications technology manufacturing,” said Jeff Cline, Chair of the Catawba County EDC Board of Directors. “Prysmian joins Corning Optical Communications, CommScope and others in a remarkable concentration of companies producing the fiber, cable, and connectors that connect our nation. This cluster is second to none, and projects like this one ensure it will continue to lead for generations to come.”

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners and the Claremont City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, September 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Catawba 3 Room of the Hickory Metro Convention Center to consider local incentives associated with Prysmian’s expansion.

In addition to Catawba County and the City of Claremont, key partners in the project include the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, NC Department of Commerce, NC Community College System, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, Atlas Insight, and the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.