Hickory – Redhawk Publications, in collaboration with the independent bookstore Libreria, will host a special Poetry Panel featuring poets Gray Lee, Maeve Fox, and Angela Leigh on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.

The event will take place at Libreria Bookstore, 111 N. College Ave., Newton, N.C.

The three poets will engage in a lively conversation about writing, poetry, the creative process, and how identity and personal experience shape art.

The event will also offer audience members the opportunity to meet the poets. Book sales and signings will follow the discussion.

The Poetry Panel is presented through a collaboration between Redhawk Publications and Libreria Bookstore to support writers, independent publishing, and the local literary community.