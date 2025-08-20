Hickory – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club’s Saturday, August 23 meeting will feature a pyrography presentation by Michele Parsons. The meeting is at 9:30 A.M., at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Pyrography is the art of using a heated object to apply burn marks to wood or leather to create art, pictures, and decorative pieces. Through discussion and demonstration, Michele will cover various pyrography tools, techniques, and projects. As a professional pyrographer and woodcarver for over 19 years, Michele is well qualified to cover the subject, She has taught pyrography to well over a thousand students in classroom settings. She teaches across the US at renown venues, such as the International Woodcarving Congress, Southeastern Woodcarving School, American Woodcarving School, and John C. Campbell Folk School. For over a decade Michele, has been a frequent author for Pyrography Magazine and has written pyrography books for an international audience.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the show-and-tell portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about items shown, and other topics.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.