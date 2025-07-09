Charlotte, NC – The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves – especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly cause blood and platelet reserves to drop.

In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month to ensure blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions.

All blood types are needed, and donors who don’t know their blood type can learn it after donation. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 14, 2025, will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last. Donors can personalize their one-of-a-kind shades with a blood type sticker that’s included! For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/goodr.

For those who come to give July 15-31, 2025, the Red Cross will say thanks with a Fandango Movie Reward by email. Use it to catch a summer blockbuster on the Red Cross! See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 10-31:

Burke

Morganton

7/17/2025: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Summit Community Church, 407 S Green St

Valdese

7/17/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 300 Lovelady Rd NE

Caldwell

Granite Falls

7/21/2025: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ebenezer Methodist Church, 4948 Burns Rd

Lenoir

7/24/2025: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity Methodist Church Lenoir, 901 Seehorn Road

7/26/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gamewell Methodist Church, 2897 Morganton Blvd

Catawba

7/31/2025: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Center Church of Catawba, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd

Conover

7/14/2025: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 2126 St Johns Church Rd

7/23/2025: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Mt Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd

7/25/2025: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Concordia Lutheran, Concordia Lutheran Church, 215 5th Avenue SE

Hickory

7/10/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 237 2nd Street NW

7/14/2025: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, 2259 12th Avenue

7/17/2025: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corinth Reformed Bost Hall, 150 16th Avenue NW

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Valley Hills Mall, 1960 Highway 70 SE

7/29/2025: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Road

Maiden

7/28/2025: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Mt Anderson Baptist Church, 4818 S NC 16

Newton

7/15/2025: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Friendship Methodist Church, 2900 NC Hwy 16 S

7/25/2025: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Newton Public Library, 115 West C St

7/25/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Averitt Express, 795 Boundary St SW

7/28/2025: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Hope Moravian Church, 2897 Sandy Ford Road

Cleveland

Kings Mountain

7/15/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Patrick Senior Center, 909 East Kings St.

Shelby

7/15/2025: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central UMC, 200 E. Marion Street

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Shelby City Park, 850 W Sumter St

7/31/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Masonic Lodge #202, 1436 E Marion St

Gaston

Belmont

7/23/2025: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., TechWorks Gaston, 52 A Ervin St

Cherryville

7/29/2025: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Cherryville Fire Department, 411 E Church St

Gastonia

7/10/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Gastonia, 444 Cox Road

7/18/2025: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., U. S. Army Recruiting Station Gastonia, 4008 E. Franklin Blvd.

7/29/2025: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Belaire Health Care Center, 2065 Lyon St

7/29/2025: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Southminster Presbyterian Ch, 1401 Hoffamn Rd

7/31/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1915 S New Hope Rd

Iredell

Mooresville

7/17/2025: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Michael Weinig, Inc., 124 crosslake park dr

7/29/2025: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Victory Lanes Entertainment and Events Center, 125 Morlake Dr

7/31/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowe’s 0595, 509 River Hwy

Statesville

7/13/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Friendship Methodist Church, 907 Friendship Rd

7/16/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave.

7/21/2025: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Front St. Baptist, 1403 W. Front St.

7/28/2025: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fairview Baptist, 349 Turnersburg Hwy

Troutman

7/24/2025: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist, 204 Mills Avenue

7/26/2025: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Troutman Baptist Church, 305 Perry Road

Lincoln

Denver

7/24/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fresh Chef Denver, 179 Cross Center Road

Iron Station

7/21/2025: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 5194 Old Plank Road

Lincolnton

7/27/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Ingles Market, 2130 E Main S