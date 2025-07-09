Valdese, NC – Gear up for another great night of music this Friday, July 11th as Shelby Rae Moore makes a soulful return to the FFN stage! Come out for FREE live music from this popular favorite from 7:00-10:00 P.M! Bring your favorite chair and friend to enjoy music, food, lawn games, dancing and more! The 2025-2026 Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night June 6th-August 29th. All concerts are held at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School, with the exception of the Waldensian Festival Kick Off Celebration, which will take place downtown on August 8th. The FFN concert series is generously sponsored by Bimbo Bakeries, Mr. B’s Fun Foods, Edward Jones: Steve Fisher, Catawba Valley Healthcare, Foothills Broadband, and UNC Health Blue Ridge.

“The Shelby Rae Moore Band features Shelby Rae Moore along with her uncles Brent and Chet Palmer on guitars; Devon Burch plays drums. Having grown up in a musical family, Shelby has the uncommon ability to move effortlessly between genres including blues, soul, and Americana. She has an undeniable connection with every song she performs. Brent Palmer creates most of the harmonic texture with his acoustic guitar arrangements while Chet colors the ensemble with tasteful fills and brilliant lead guitar playing. Devon drives the rhythm on drums, always playing with just the right feel for each style of music.” (From shelbyraemoore.com) Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of First Baptist Church of Valdese. Enjoy nachos, fresh popcorn, cold drinks, ice cream, candy, snow cones and more as you support their youth ministry! FBC of Valdese will also be sponsoring the 50/50 raffle- try your luck by purchasing a ticket (or 5, or 10)! The lucky winner will be drawn at 9:00 pm!

Be sure to explore the downtown district of Valdese, hosting over ten locally owned restaurants and several unique shops and boutiques a short walk from Temple Field! Or immerse yourself in the fascinating history of Valdese and visit the Waldensian Heritage Museum or Waldensian Trail of Faith before the concert!

For more information on Valdese events including a full FFN lineup, please go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.