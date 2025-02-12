Hickory – Aspiring writers and experienced editors, grab your Post-its, yellow highlighters, and red pens! A unique opportunity to sharpen your editing skills is coming this spring.
On Saturday, April 5, the “editors’ editors,” Tom Rash and Rebecca Caldwell, will lead an exclusive one-day masterclass at Catawba Valley Community College’s (CVCC) main campus in Hickory, North Carolina.
Whether you’re an editor looking to refine your craft or a writer eager to enhance your self-editing skills, this masterclass is designed to elevate your expertise. Through hands-on exercises, professional insights, and practical techniques, participants will gain invaluable knowledge from two seasoned professionals in the field.
With only 14 spots available, this intimate workshop ensures personalized attention and a deep dive into the world of editing. Don’t miss this chance to refine your skills and take your editing to the next level!
Workshop Details
Date: Saturday, April 5
Sign-In/Breakfast: 8:30 AM
Class Time: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM
Cost: $150 (includes breakfast, lunch, and snacks)
Location: Catawba Valley Community College, Main Campus (Hickory, NC)
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/EditingMasterclass
For more information, contact Patty Thompson at [email protected]