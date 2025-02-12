NOW IN THEATERS:

Heart Eyes – is the latest horror film to capitalize on Valentine’s Day. In this entry from director Josh Ruben, a killer wearing a mask with glowing red eyes, terrorizes couples. Need I say more?

NEW TO DISC:

Warner Brothers:

The Nice Guys (2016) Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling investigate the death of a porn star in 1970s LA in this delightful action/comedy getting a 4K upgrade. Previous extras have been retained.

Arrow:

Alice, Sweet Alice (1977) Albert Sole’s fondly remembered, religious themed, slasher film gets a 4K UHD upgrade in this new release that includes archival extras, multiple cuts of the film and a brand-new commentary track. Also notable for being the film debut of Brooke Shields.

A Certain Killer/A Killer’s Key (1967) Two Japanese crime drama essentials, directed by Kazuo Mori, make their English language debut on home video in this new Blu Ray set. Extras include a new commentary, trailers and collectible book.

Warner Archive:

Tom and Jerry: The Complete Cinemascope Collection (1954-1958) is a new set that includes all 23 of the cat and mouse’s widescreen adventures for a total run time of 175 minutes. Bonus shorts are included.

Kino:

Play it Again, Sam (1972) Woody Allen and Diane Keaton star, along with the late Tony Roberts, in this superb adaptation of the hit play concerning a loser in love guided by the ghost of Humphrey Bogart. The release includes a brand-new picture scan and a commentary.

Hot Pursuit (1987) John Cusack is a prep schooler chasing his girlfriend’s family’s plane in this comedy making its Blu-Ray debut. Extras include a new commentary.

Also, the label will be releasing the 23rd volume of their ongoing series, Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema (1949-58). The latest volume includes the films, Rope of Sand, Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye and Never Kiss a Stranger.

Scream/Shout Factory:

The label is busy this week with 4K UHD upgrades of quite a few notable titles. They are John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998), Ghosts of Mars (2001), Galaxy of Terror (1981), and The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023). All include archival bonus material and some include a few newly created bonus features as well.

Fun City Editions:

This indie label, a subsidiary of Vinegar Syndrome, continues to issue unjustly forgotten films on the Blu-Ray format and their latest batch is no exception. The two latest releases from the label are Lifeguard (1976), starring Sam Elliott as a lifeguard on the cusp of turning 30 and questioning his choices in life, along with the romantic drama starring Sean Penn and Elizabeth McGovern, Racing with the Moon (1984). Both feature new transfers and new commentaries.

