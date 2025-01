Hickory – Redhawk Publications is excited to announce an upcoming author appearance in Catawba County!

This Friday, January 24, at 6 PM, don’t miss a special book event with novelist Rhonda Browning White at Downtown Hickory’s Barley Market. Rhonda will read selections from her novel “The Big Empty” and discuss the craft of writing about Appalachia and environmental themes.

For more information about these events, please get in touch with Patty Thompson at [email protected].