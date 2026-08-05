Newton, NC – Carolina Caring Foundation invites supporters and community partners to attend the 24th annual Friends Fore Hospice Golf Tournament, the organization’s largest fundraiser supporting compassionate care for patients and families facing serious illness.

Coming up on Monday, October 5th, 2026 at the Catawba County Club in Newton, NC, the tournament is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a game of golf while making a tangible difference in the lives of patients and families. Funds raised through the tournament are instrumental in enhancing hospice and palliative medicine programs, expanding access to whole-person care, and ensuring that all patients can receive Carolina Caring’s compassionate support regardless of their ability to pay.

Paramount Automotive, a supporter of the Friends Fore Hospice Golf Tournament for over a decade and presenting sponsor for the past five years, returns as this year’s presenting sponsor. They will also sponsor the hole-in-one contest. The winner of this contest will receive a new car given by Paramount Automotive.

All golfers will have the opportunity to win special prizes and participate in the 50/50 golf ball drop contest. Individuals who are unable to attend the tournament but wish to support Carolina Caring Foundation are encouraged to purchase a ticket for the 50/50 golf ball drop for a chance to win the cash prize. Golf ball drop tickets may be purchased online at carolinacaring.org/ball-drop/.

The Foundation is seeking additional sponsors and teams to participate in this important community event. To register your team or to learn more about sponsorship levels and opportunities, please visit carolinacaring.org/golf and complete the online registration form or contact Beth Schlosser, Development Coordinator, at bschlosser@carolinacaring.org.

For more information about Carolina Caring Foundation and how it supports Carolina Caring by securing funding, cultivating community partnerships, and connecting donors to the needs of patients and families, please visit carolinacaring.org/our-foundation/.