Catawba County, NC – The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association (CVPA) will host a seminar entitled Powers of Attorney: Fundamentals, Drafting & Administration, presented by Casey W. Pope, Esq., a partner of the firm Patrick Harper & Dixon L.L.P. in Hickory. Pope concentrates her practice in the areas of Estate Planning and Administration, Elder and Special Needs Law, Business and Corporate Law, and Real Estate. She received her law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (J.D. with Honors, 2009) and is a member of the North Carolina State Bar, the North Carolina Bar Association, and the Catawba County Bar Association.

The presentation will focus on practical understanding of the statutory framework governing powers of attorney, drafting considerations, execution requirements, administration issues, and more. The course emphasizes the paralegal’s role in preparing documents, gathering information, coordinating execution, assisting clients and attorneys, and identifying issues requiring attorney review.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 6:00 PM at Catawba Valley Community College, 2550 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC in Room WW123 and via Zoom. The presentation is one hour in length. The program is open to the general public and there is no fee for the general public to attend. Those who wish to participate via Zoom should contact catawbavalleyparalegalassoc@gmail.com to receive the link and additional information.

The seminar has been approved for one hour of continuing education credit. Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

CVPA is a non-profit organization which encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba and surrounding counties. CVPA furthers education and quality fellowship among its members and guests through CPE’s, regular meetings, and networking and social events and furthers the paralegal profession through its participation in community service projects. Membership in CVPA is open to paralegals, legal assistants, legal secretaries, students enrolled in paralegal programs, paralegal educators, employees of judicial entities, and other recognized legal agencies.

For more information, find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatawbaValleyParalegalAssociation/ Or visit our website: https://www.catawbavalleyparalegalassoc.org