Newton, NC — As part of its ongoing community grief support programming, Carolina Caring will host a community Game Night on Friday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. at its Newton Campus, 3975 Robinson Road.

Participants are invited to bring their favorite game or cards for an evening of fun with others who have lost someone close to them and are on a path of healing. Pizza will be served.

Register by Oct. 28 at CarolinaCaring.org/support, call 828.466.0466 ext. 3201 or email [email protected].

For more information, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org