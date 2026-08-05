Taylorsville, NC – Studio3 Music School is now forming classes for the 2026/27 school year, which will start in September. Class registration began August 1st at www.Studio3nc.com.

Music Director Kathy Estes says, “Now in our tenth year of operation, I am very pleased and excited about this year’s curriculum, especially our three new Music Theory classes and the AIMS Classes.”

“Music Theory for Musicians Who Mostly Play by Ear” teaches the universal language behind the music and brings a remarkable understanding, growth, and improvement in performance, playing with others, songwriting, and more. Note reading is not required. Many famous musicians in all genres of music, including rock, classical, gospel, blues, contemporary Christian, and traditional, have studied Music Theory. This class is open to all instruments and is instructed by Livia Palmer, a seasoned performer, band leader, singer, and popular teacher of guitar, mandolin, and piano.

Livia will also be teaching the class “Music Theory for Students.” Much the same format, but for younger people who will gain an advantage by learning these concepts at the beginning of their music experience.

“Music Theory for Singers” is for all singers, but especially beneficial to choir members. This course teaches singers to understand their choral music: the symbols, notations, how to understand and learn parts, the conductor’s hand movements, dynamics, and more. All this helps choir members learn and remember the music much faster and with greater confidence. Music Theory for Singers is also a superior foundation for songwriting. This class is taught by Kathy Estes, the Studio3 Music Director.

The AIMS Class (All the Important Music Stuff) is for seven- to nine-year-olds and offers a strong musical foundation teaching skills in rhythm, ear training, beginning note reading, and much more. The kids have fun using percussion instruments, movements, singing, and they learn to play the ukulele!

Studio3 continues to offer instruction in guitar, electric bass guitar, mandolin, violin, Crescendo Kids Orchestra, piano, piano improvisation, viola, cello, flute, voice, two choruses for kids and a youth chorus, and the Studio3 Chorale for adults.

Learn all about the classes, teachers, fees, and schedules on www.Studio3nc.com.