Happy Valley, NC – Julia Carpenter is founder of the “Two Step Way,” a practice designed to help horse owners and caregivers learn how to understand their horses; created to promote connection, trust and health. She has a special interest in helping horses and dogs heal from trauma, and she has studied intently with that in mind.

Growing up on a horse farm in Vermont, Julia has been a licensed riding instructor and trainer working with race horses, hunter jumpers, field hunters and polo ponies.

She has had a lifelong friendship and association with animals – researching, training and caring for them. She enjoys volunteering to help animal rescues, and uses her private practice to benefit owners and their equines. To learn more about her services, visit the “Two Step Way” at www.twostepway.com

Julia has degrees in wildlife management and environmental policy form Boston University and Tufts University, and has worked in wildlife and environmental fields.

She is also a painter, and her animal portraits have been shown in galleries in the Boston area and in western North Carolina. She is also author of the cookbook Pet Food: Sixteen Dessert Recipes to Make You Smile.

Julia lives on a small farm in Lenoir with her writer / filmmaker husband Bernie Harberts, along with two rescue border collies, three mules, and a rescue pony.

She enjoys riding in the mountains around her farm and on longer rides with Bernie, and blogs about her life with animals, equine rambling and the “Two Step Way” at www.consideringanimals.com.

The exhibit of Julia’s work will include sixteen portraits in acrylic on canvas. Sales of her portraits will benefit one of Caldwell County’s animal shelters. The show will open on August 12 and remain on exhibit through September 27. Located six miles north of Lenoir at 1275 NC Highway 268, the Filling Station is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 to 9.