Hickory – There’s no mistaking that glowing red nose—Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is flying into the Hickory Community Theatre, December 5th through 20th, with all the charm and sparkle of the original holiday special. Families will meet their favorite characters up close, from the plucky elf Hermey to the fearless Yukon Cornelius, as they join Rudolph on his unforgettable adventure. The Island of Misfit Toys returns, too, with enchanting puppetry that brings its lovable oddballs to life in a way you’ve never seen before. Whether you grew up watching the classic or you’re introducing it to little ones for the first time, this is the kind of holiday outing that becomes a tradition.

Performances are December 5th through 20th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, December 18th at 7:30pm.

This show is recommended for age three and up. Tickets are $18 adults and $12 for students and youth, ages 3-18. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase.

This production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is produced by Alex Lee, Inc.

PHOTO: Eric Seale plays Yukon Cornelius in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, December 5-20 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Ethan Fite.