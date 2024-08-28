Hickory – The inaugural Ruff, Ruff, Run 5K & Festival will be held on Sunday, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winkler Park located at 2500 Clement Boulevard in Hickory.

The schedule of events for the festival will be:

11 a.m. – Festival begins (food trucks, music, dog vendors)

1 p.m. – 5K race begins (run with your dog)

2:30 p.m. – Dog Yoga

To register, or for more information on the 5K, click below. Registration is open until Sunday, September 29, at 12:45 p.m. Prices begin at $15 and increase to $20 on September 16. The Ruff, Ruff, Run 5K & Festival is sponsored by Synergy Labs, Cooks Sports & Outfitters, Mini Mall Storage, Metronet, and Foot Solutions of Hickory.

Register online at https://shorturl.at/CXKIY