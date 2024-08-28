Hickory – The public is invited to Ironwood Estate Orchids for an Open House and Sale at the Greenhouse from Saturday, September 14 thru Sunday September 22. Hours for the Open House are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Ironwood Estate Orchids, owned and operated by Dale and Phyllis Erikson. The Erikson’s have over 40 years of experience growing and caring for orchids. The greenhouse is located at 3757 Sandy Ford Rd., Hickory, NC, 28602. For further information, you may contact Phyllis at (828) 294-3950 or visit http://www.ironwoodorchids.com.

The Open House is free to the public. The Erikson’s will be on site and available to answer questions on the care of orchids. Plants, pots and orchid supplies will be for sale. During this event, purchase $50 or more and receive 10% off the entire purchase (some exclusions apply).

To come by other times outside the Open House, please make an appointment by e-mailing to [email protected] or [email protected] or calling us at (828) 294-3950 or (828) 238-3604 cell or by writing to us at Ironwood Estate Orchids, 3757 Sandy Ford Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.

Driving Directions: Take 321 South to exit 41 (River Road). Turn left on River Road and drive approximately 2 miles to Sandy Ford Road. Turn right on Sandy Ford; Ironwood Estate Orchids is located behind the fifth house on the left. Look for the sign at the driveway.

Photo: Blc. Robert’s Choice Dee.