Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., will feature Magnolia Boulevard at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Magnolia Boulevard is a rock-n-soul powerhouse from Lexington, Kentucky, known for its vibrant blend of blues, soul, and Appalachian-influenced storytelling. Formed in 2017 by lead singer/guitarist Maggie Noelle and keyboardist Ryan Allen, the band grew from a shared vision for more intentional, fulfilling creative work. Joined by Roddy Puckett (bass), Austin Lewis (guitar), and Brandon Johnson (drums), the quintet has developed a signature sound often described as “Appalachian Soul,” marked by expressive songwriting, rich musicianship, and electrifying live performances that have earned them a reputation as a rising must-see act.

Their self-titled album, produced by acclaimed Kentucky producer Duane Lundy, showcases the band’s evolution and deep sense of purpose. Across eight tracks, Magnolia Boulevard weaves together blues, soul, rock, and reflective storytelling rooted in their Appalachian identity. As they expand to new stages and audiences along the East Coast, the band remains grounded in Kentucky’s collaborative music community, carrying forward a renewed commitment to authenticity, gratitude, and the transformative power of live music.

Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair says that with Magnolia Boulevard, “Kentucky sends us their best Appalachian soul, rock ‘n’ roll band.”

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The Sails Original Music Series, a Bob Sinclair Music production, offers excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the help of numerous sponsors. Thanks to presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc. and additional supporting sponsors Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza for contributing to the series.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of bars and restaurants are close by and offer food and beverage choices.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.

Photo: Magnolia Boulevard.