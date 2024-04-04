Hickory – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is partnering with Plentiful Harvest Educational Services to offer a Parenting Triple-E Seminar. Led by its founder, Dyanne Wylie Sherrill, this seminar will educate, empower, and encourage parents as they learn the do’s, don’ts, and what if’s when raising today’s children. There is a nominal cost of $5 per family, which includes childcare, dinner, and resource materials. Scholarships are also available thanks to an education grant from the Hickory Service League.

Come out and power up Thursday, April 11th from 6-7:30 pm. at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club located at 750 3rd Ave. Place SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Pre-registration is required by https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/521191/#!/donation/checkout or calling 828-322-8061. Deadline to register is April 8th.

The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory’s Boys and Girls Club continues to keep kids safe while providing a positive environment where they can learn, play, and grow. No one is turned away due to inability to pay. The SAGHBGC Summer Camp program is currently in the process of a “Challenge 4 Change” fundraiser. Loose change can be donated at any Salvation Army Thrift Store or at the Boys and Girls Club in the Administration Building on Main Campus: 750 3rd Ave. Pl. SE, Hickory. To support your local Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club you may also send contributions to P.O. Box 1167, Hickory, NC 28603 or call 828-322-8061, or donate securely online on our Salvation Army of Hickory website, salvationarmyhickory.org.