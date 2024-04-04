Statesville, NC – Studio3 proudly presents a very exciting concert featuring theme songs from famous movies and Broadway shows.

Performed by the Studio3 five-star rated Orchestra, award-winning Youth Chorus, and three popular guest artists, Melody Beaty, Jordan Dagenhart, and Rachel Palmer, this show promises to be a highly entertaining and enjoyable evening full of fun.

The Broadway on Broad Street Concert will be presented in Statesville at Shearer Hall Auditorium, Mitchell Community College Campus, 500 W. Broad Street at 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 20th.

Come and experience great music from famous movies and shows such as Fiddler on the Roof, The Wizard of Oz, Spiderman, Beauty and the Beast, and many more.

The audience is invited to join in the fun and enter the Costume Contest that will take place during the show. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes representing the songs performed at the concert.

Admission is ten dollars per person. Tickets may be purchased online. All seating is general admission. To purchase tickets or learn more details about the Costume Contest go to www.studio3nc.com. Seating is limited, so don’t delay!