Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Small Business Center will host a no-cost Sales and Use Tax Basics for the Small Business Owner webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

This seminar will help small business owners better understand their sales and use tax obligations. Participants will receive a hands-on experience preparing sales and use tax returns in addition to learning about sales and use tax basics, about the most common types of sales and use taxes collected, and how to register an account. Sales and use tax law changes regarding capital improvements and repair, maintenance, and installation services will not be addressed in any depth during this workshop.

This webinar will be presented via Webex platform. If you’ve never used Webex it will ask you to download onto your computer. We ask that you go ahead and complete this step, utilizing the same First Name, Last Name and Email address used during registration.

Once you do this it will allow you access to the webinar. We recommend that you sign in to the webinar at least five minutes prior to the start of the session to ensure you don’t have any technical issues.

For assistance please contact Jenna O’Neal via email: jloneal998@mail.cfcc.edu

Visit https://shorturl.at/qILX0 to register online.