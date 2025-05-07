*Scenario / noun; a postulated sequence or development of events. A scenario is similar to a *situation / noun; a set of circumstances in which one finds oneself. Primary difference being that a “situation” is currently in progress and a “scenario” hasn’t happened yet and might not happen at all.

This time round (cause we’ve scenarized together before) we explore heaven, hell and a few “grey” areas in between. The definition of celestial is after all- positioned in or relating to the sky, or outer space (the heavens). Ergo the sky’s the limit. So now, sit back, relax and contemplate on what you’d do if…

While outdoors you see what appears to be a man plummeting from the sky. There are no planes in sight, so thoughts of a dislodged airline passenger are omitted. As they draw closer, you realize they have large feathery wings and appear to be trying to regain flight. Inevitably failing and crashing into a field nearby. Do you call 911? Investigate first? Or assume whatever you were smoking was some powerful s***?

Let’s say you investigate. And in doing so find, by what is by all human knowledge, a fallen angel. He/it speaks and implores for your assistance and singular discretion, least he/it be discovered by the masses to unknown ends. Do you help? Do you tell your bestie, or everybody? Aren’t fallen angels, by biblical definition, demons? Should you kill it?

In a more direct encounter, two celestial beings arrive at your home. You can tell in mind and heart they are denizens of heaven. They beseech you and those in your household to accompany them. The world will face imminent destruction shortly and you and yours have been chosen to survive. To be taken to- a whole new world- (don’t you dare close your eyes!). Would you believe? Would you go? Or wait it out and possibly perish with the rest?

Similar scenario, different beings. An alien U.F.O. lands in your backyard. Small non-threatening, big eyed alien greys approach you. They make the same proclamation of impending earthly destruction and offer you the same route to salvation (come with E.T. if you want to live). via their spaceship. Would you boldly go where no one has gone before? Or fear intergalactic human trafficking? Does it make it different because they’re different… alien to you? Not angels? Who’s to say angels aren’t aliens?

Without going off on an already discussed religious star trek there is a question that must be addressed. In reading the last two scenarios how many of you had the first thought of- “Can I bring my pet?” Would it make a difference if there were no dog parks in that whole new world (don’t you dare…)? Or litter boxes on alien spacecrafts? Would you essentially doom your household humans for your animal’s sake? Or just plan to meet your critter at the bridge?

Well after denying both offers, for reason of fear, doubt or dog, you died. And somehow unbelievably have managed to earn your passage through the pearly gates. But first a stop by that fabled Rainbow Bridge where all past pets go to await their owners and accompany them into paradise. There’s just one little problem- all your pets are here. From your first goldfish to your last faithful dog companion, you had to tearfully put down. And of this potential multitude you can only take one… we’ll leave that be whilst you lose your mind trying to decide.

You couldn’t decide and thus were forced to take the only other option… hell. An eternity roasting in a lake of fire. But the devil himself has his eye on you and wants to recruit. You can’t earn your way back upstairs, but you can diminish your time in the universe’s hottest hot tub. By becoming a devil’s minion. Returning to earth to spread evil influence. Would you work for Lucifer? Make a deal with the devil? Become apprentice to the prince of lies and lord of flies? You’re already damned… what have you got to lose?

Let’s get the hell out of here and snap back to reality, oops, there goes gravity!

Now don’t take any of this none-too-serious. Scenarios are meant to be fun topics to discuss with friends. Your dog won’t be damned for indecisiveness.

I welcome almost all questions, comments via Focus, or email me at [email protected]. Hope to hear from ya, until then try and stay focused! See ya.