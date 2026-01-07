SEC Football Dominance Is Over

SEC Football is trending downward. The days of dominating college football are over. The decline actually started a few years ago but play on the field this past month confirms that the SEC is no longer the best conference in America.

It was fun while it lasted. In the last 20 years, the SEC has claimed 13 national titles. The conference is currently in the midst of an unprecedented run of turmoil, on and off the field.

Unless No. 6 seed Ole Miss brings home the CFP crown, the SEC will have lost out on the last three College Football Playoff titles. The last time the SEC went three straight seasons without a national title was 2000-2002.

The conference is just 5-7 in the era of the 12-team CFP. That includes two games in which two SEC teams faced off, making an SEC win inevitable. In both seasons, SEC champion Georgia took a loss in its first game. The SEC has also taken some embarrassing beat downs. Tennessee lost 42-17 to Ohio State in 2024 and Alabama, this season, fell to Indiana 38-3.

Of course, Let me remind you that both of those losses came to Big Ten teams, the same league that has won the last two national titles and has the top remaining team (Indiana) this year.

Overall, the SEC is 4-9 in bowl games this off-season. Other than Alabama and Ole Miss’s SEC-on-SEC Playoff wins, Ole Miss’s first round CFP win over Tulane and Texas’s Citrus Bowl win over Michigan are the sole highlights of a difficult postseason.

Off the field, the SEC took a public relations hit when Lane Kiffin left his head coaching job after Ole Miss captured a playoff spot. Kiffin, now at LSU, another SEC school. Add to the fact that he quit on his team, Kiffin also took multiple assistant coaches with him to Baton Rouge.

Somehow, Ole MIss has won two playoff games and will square off against Miami in the championship semifinals starting tonight.

Speaking of playoffs, my picks are Miami over Ole Miss and Indiana to take care of Oregon.