Lenoir, NC – Compassionate Connections: Healing Hearts support group is sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of AMOREM and is among the many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of people they love.

Healing Hearts is a grief support group for parents who are grieving the loss of a child of any age. The group provides an emotionally safe environment for parents who need to express their pain, find acceptance for their feelings and explore ways to cope with their day-to-day struggles as they grieve the loss of a child.

Healing Hearts will be offered at Ashewood Grief Support Services in Lenoir on Mondays, January 12-February 16, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. Contact Kimberly Setzer at ksetzer@amoremsupport.org or 828.754.0101 for more information or to register.