Hickory – The Second Annual Hickory Christmas Show, Dec. 7 & 8, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center will feature more than 230 vendors and offer a wide variety of shopping choices including handmade items, jewelry, pottery, ornaments, holiday treats and much more! Enjoy the weekend of shopping while you sip a hot chocolate or a glass of wine and enjoy specialty treats. Select unique items for every person on your list.

Plus enjoy the activities and festivities:

The Festival of Trees will feature creatively decorated Christmas trees. This event is sure to be an amazing attraction.

This year will be a competition for the best decorated trees and it will offer cash prizes. The competition is open to the public. The entry process has begun.

Bring the kids to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Kids get in free)

Enjoy the performances on the main stage – we’ll be featuring selections from The Nutcracker production as well as performances from area school choirs. (If you have a group you’d like us to consider, please reach out). The goal is to deliver a community event we can all enjoy.

VIP Ticket holders will have early access to the show, access for the entire weekend, preferred seating for performances, and receive our commemorative tote bag. VIP spots are limited and will sell out. Place your order before they’re gone.

Ticket Options and Prices:

VIP Ticket (includes VIP night, Weekend Pass + Tote) – $18-$22

Saturday Ticket – $12

Sunday Ticket – $10

To Purchase Tickets, go to:

https://hickorychristmasshow.com/ and sign up for our email list to receive up-to-date information and to purchase tickets.

Show Hours:

Friday, Dec. 6, 2024: VIP Only Hours 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.