Newton, NC — On the evening of Thursday, October 24th, Carolina Caring recognized the seven graduates of its latest Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) Training and Job Placement Program.

Graduates included Allison Ackley (class valedictorian); Shelby Estes; Judge Fulenwider; Amy Lo; Camila Martinez-Ortega; and Austin Shriver.

This state-approved CNA Training Program runs for eight weeks at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus on 3975 Robinson Road. Led by licensed nursing instructors, these courses provide expert hands-on education which prepares students to pass the intensive North Carolina Nurse Aide certification exam. Students receive financial aid throughout the program, and all graduates who successfully complete their certifications are offered positions with Carolina Caring.

“This program popped up just at the perfect time,” said Judge Fulenwider, a graduate and future Carolina Caring employee. He learned about the CNA Training Program from his brother and mother-in-law, who both recommended the non-profit as an ideal fit for his career aspirations. “My training has not only given me confidence in my abilities, but also confidence in the organization that I am working for. I highly recommend this program to anyone who is serious about joining healthcare or wanting to help take care of people.”

“Carolina Caring blessed me by selecting me for this program and providing me with an opportunity that I otherwise would not have been able to financially invest in at this current moment,” said Allison Ackley, class valedictorian. “They poured into me, and so I’m going to be pouring back into them.”

ABOUT CAROLINA CARING

Founded in 1979, Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care, and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about the organization and its mission, please call (828) 466-0466 or visit www.caroilinacaring.org.

Pictured Above: Graduates gather together during the ceremony to receive their certificates and celebrate with instructors and family. (Not Pictured: Camila Martinez-Ortega).