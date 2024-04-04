Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in April including creating Q tip Painted Floral Art with Hickory Museum of Art. These art classes are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, nutritious lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: April 2, Senior Games Opening Ceremony & Fun Walk at Highland Rec; April 3, line dance class with Linda Smith; April 8, crafts with Erica Derr, Catawba County Library; April 9, blood pressure checks and colon health with Liliana Adrian, CVHS; April 10, musical performance by Cody Newton; April 15, Q tip Painted Florals with Hickory Museum of Art instruction; April 16, cooking class: roasted vegetables; April 17, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; April 24, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 1 with Vaya Health; April 29, crafts: paper quilling. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: April 2, Senior Games Opening Ceremony & Fun Walk at Highland Rec; April 8, Q tip Painted Florals with Hickory Museum of Art instruction; April 9, sports trivia with Steve Reep; April 11, whole body stretch with Teri Furukawa; April 16, blood pressure checks and sleep health with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; April 17, camping themed Scene It with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; April 18, Medicare Scams & Fraud with Diane Trainor, SHIIP counselor; April 23, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 1 with Vaya Health; April 24, African Praise Dance with Bright Stars; April 30, cooking class: ambrosia salad with Liane Ching. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: April 2, Senior Games Opening Ceremony & Fun Walk at Highland Rec; April 3, cooking class: honey carrots; April 8, Distracted Driving with Melanie Sigmon with Catawba County EMS; April 9, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 1 with Vaya Health; April 16, musical performance by Chimes of Time; April 17, Tai Chi with Mary Perkins; April 22, blood pressure checks and sleep health with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; April 23, camping themed Scene It with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; April 24, garden club, can you dig it?; April 30, Q tip Painted Florals with Hickory Museum of Art instruction. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: April 2, Senior Games Opening Ceremony & Fun Walk at Highland Rec; April 4, Distracted Driving with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; April 10, Q tip Painted Florals with Hickory Museum of Art instruction; April 11, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; April 16, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; April 17, musical performance by Cody Newton; April 23, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 1 with Vaya Health; April 24, activity with Sherrills-Terrell Library; April 25, musical performance by Keith Williams “Papa Grey Beard”; April 30, blood pressure checks and sleep health with Liliana Adrian, CVHS. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: April 2, Senior Games Opening Ceremony & Fun Walk at Highland Rec; April 3, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 1 with Vaya Health; April 4, musical performance with Kim Dagerhardt; April 9, blood pressure checks and colon health with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; April 10, crafting glass garden mushrooms with Lisa; April 15, cooking class: lemon cake bars with Teresa Slaughter; April 17, Q tip Painted Florals with Hickory Museum of Art instruction; April 23, senior picture day with Cornelia Faddoul; April 24, Cynthia Harmon with the Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; April 25, musical performance by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com.